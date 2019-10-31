Local Cross Country Teams Compete In District Races

PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF

OTTAWA- The Wauseon boys and girl’s teams both will be moving on to the Tiffin Regionals in Division II as the Lady Indians were District Runners-Up while the boys team placed third at Districts held last Saturday at Ottawa Park.

Freshman Grace Rhoades led the Lady Indians with a second-place finish with a time of 19:37 as Wauseon had three runners in the top ten with Serena Mathews placing eighth at 20:20 and Natasha Millers was tenth (20:39). The boys third place finish was paced by Braden Vernot (9th-16:46), Jack Callan (14th-16:54), and Hunter Wasnich (15th-16:57) as both Wauseon teams advance to Regionals together for the first time since 2014.

Bryan will have two runners moving on to Tiffin with Joshuah Taylor placing sixth (16:34) and Audrey Zimmerman coming home ninth in the girls race with a time of 20:33

In the Division III boy’s race at Ottawa, Emanuel Villanueva of Stryker placed third in a time of 16:54 to move on to this weekend while Fayette’s Quinn Mitchell (4th-17:14), Quin Burt from North Central (20th-17:46), and Tucker Beres of Hilltop (23rd-17:50) also advanced.

Edgerton moved on as a team by coming home in fifth place with 159 points led by senior Josh Apt who was 14th with a time of 17:41. Nickolas Sherick from Delta moved on to Regionals as well by placing 18th (17:53) in the Division III District race at Owens Community College in Findlay.

Archbold won the Division III District title on the girl’s side led by individual champion Kylie Sauder while Pettisville was third and Edgerton finished fourth. Sauder edged out Raena Willett from Holgate with a time of 19:12.3 while Willett had a time of 19:13.9.

Kate Stuber led the Lady Blackbirds to their third-place finish by coming home fifth in a time of 20:00 and Edgerton was topped by Stefanie Thiel who was ninth (20:20). Stryker’s Trinitie Woolace also advanced to Regionals by placing 11th as she ran a time of 20:41, missing a top ten finish by just ten seconds.

Regionals will be run on October 26th at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin with races starting at 11 am. Complete results for Division II and Division II are as follows:

Boys Division II @ Ottawa (Top Four Teams And Those Individuals Not On A Qualifying Team Who Finish In The Top 16 Positions To Tiffin Regional)

TEAM RESULTS: 1. Defiance 35; 2. Ottawa-Glandorf 96; 3. Wauseon 107; 4. Lima Shawnee 117; 5. Otsego 143; 6. Maumee 169; 7. St. Mary’s Memorial 171; 8. Van Wert 192; 9. Bryan 221; 10. Napoleon 270; 11. Elida 277; 12. Kenton 304; 13. Paulding 333; 14. Lima Bath 339; (FULTON & WILLIAMS COUNTY INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS) 6. Joshuah Taylor (Bryan) 16:34

Boys Division III @ Ottawa (Top Six Teams And Those Individuals Not On A Qualifying Team Who Finish In The Top 24 Positions Advance To The Tiffin Regional)

TEAM RESULTS: 1. Holgate 54; 2. Tinora 74; 3. Fairview 82; 4. Lincolnview 98; 5. Edgerton 159; 6. Ayersville 165; 7. Convoy Crestview 189; 8. Archbold 231; 9. Antwerp 248; 10. Hilltop 249; 11. Fayette 255; 12. Montpelier 279; 13. Leipsic 303; 14. Wayne Trace 409; 15. Hicksville 413; 16. Edon 475; (FULTON & WILLIAMS COUNTY INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS) 3. Emanuel Villanueva (Stryker) 16:54; 4. Quinn Mitchell (Fayette) 17:14; 20. Quin Burt (NC) 17:46; 23. Tucker Beres (Hilltop) 17:50

Boys Division II @ Findlay Owens CC (Top Three Teams And Those Individuals Not On A Qualifying Team That Finish In The Top 12 Advance To Tiffin Regional)

TEAM RESULTS: 1. Eastwood 45; 2. Liberty Benton 72; 3. Genoa 74; 4. Upper Sandusky 86; 5. Oak Harbor 118; 6. Rossford 151; 7. Elmwood 167; 8. Fostoria 237; 9. Swanton 248 (44. Garrett Bradish-20:14, 51. Abel Carman-21:10; 52. Tyler Boyd-21:15; 56. Blake Szalapski-21:35; 59. Trace Benson-22:12; 62. Joseph Sarvo-23:09; 63. Josh Chonko-23:52)

Boys Division III @ Findlay Owens CC (Top Five Teams And Those Individuals Not On A Qualifying Team That Finish In The Top 20 Advance To Tiffin Regional)

TEAM RESULTS: 1. Hopewell-Loudon 46; 2. Liberty Center 90; 3. MVCD 92; 4. New Riegel 94; 5. Woodmore 108; 6. Ottawa Hills 157; 7. Van Buren 218; 8. Toledo Christian 245; 9. Gibsonburg 260; 10. Patrick Henry 285; 11. Evergreen 303; 12. Carey 305; 13. North Baltimore 346; 14. Cardinal Stritch 393; 15. McComb 399; (FULTON & WILLIAMS COUNTY INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS) 18. Nickolas Sherick (Delta) 17:53

Girls Division II @ Ottawa (Top Four Teams And Those Individuals Not On A Qualifying Team Who Finish In The Top 16 Positions Advance To Tiffin Regional)

TEAM RESULTS: 1. Lima Shawnee 55; 2. Wauseon 77; 3. Defiance 85; 4. Van Wert; 90; 5. St. Mary’s Memiorial 113; 6. Napoleon 146; 7. Kenton 156; 8. Ottawa-Glandorf 248; 9. Bryan 255; 10. Lima Bath; 264; 11. Maumee 281; 12. Otsego 333; 13. Paulding 386; (FULTON & WILLIAMS COUNTY INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS) 9. Audrey Zimmerman (Bryan) 20:33

Division III @ Findlay Owens CC (Top Five Teams And Those Individuals Not On Qualifying Teams That Finish In The Top 20 Advance To The Tiffin Regional)

TEAM RESULTS: 1. Liberty Center 42; 2. Woodmore 97; 3. Carey 122; 4. Hopewell-Loudon 124; 5. Genoa 126; 6. Van Buren 132; 7. Gibsonburg 163; 8. Ottawa Hills 213; 9. Patrick Henry 218; 10. Evergreen 233; 11. North Baltimore 267; 12. New Riegel 343; 13. Elmwood 345; 14. Toledo Christian 369; Swanton-no score (44. Ellie Hartford 22:42; 74. Ashley Keaton 25:37); Delta-no score (43. Jenna Hallett 22:41; 80. Keirsten Culler 26:01)

Girls Division III @ Ottawa (Top Five teams and those individuals not on a qualifying team who finish in the top 20 positions advance to the Tiffin Regional)

TEAM RESULTS: 1. Archbold 65; 2. Convoy Crestview 95; 3. Pettisville 115; 4. Edgerton 125; 5. Lincolnview 164; 6. Fairview 166; 7. Antwerp 191; 8. Ayersville 216; 9. Holgate 220; 10. Montpelier 234; 11. Leipsic 240; 12. Fayette 258; 13. Tinora 318; 14. Hilltop 402; (FULTON & WILLIAMS COUNTY INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS) 11. Trinitie Woolace (Stryker) 20:41

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.