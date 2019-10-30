Richard Mick (1942-2019)

Richard E. Mick, age 77, of Howard, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Knox Community Hospital.

He was born on March 26, 1942 in Montpelier, Ohio and was the son of Seldon and Imo (Gaskill) Mick. Richard was actively involved in the New Life Church of the Nazarene for 12 years, and was a United States Army Veteran.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Linda (Bible) Mick; two daughters, Lacrisha (Michael) Donelson and Andrea (Michael) Bumb; five granddaughters, Hanna, Jessica, Kelsie, Leah and Lauren; brothers, Tom (Susan) Mick and Larry Mick; sister, Joan Gordon, sister-in-law, Rosalea Mick; and numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.

Friends and family may call on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 from 1–2 p.m. at Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Road in Mount Vernon, where a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council.

There will also be a Celebration of Life Open House held in his hometown Montpelier. It will be held on Nov. 3, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 402 Broad St. in Montpelier.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: New Life Church of the Nazarene. To express a condolence or to share a memory with the Mick family, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.

