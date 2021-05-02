Lodema “Jane” Short (1917-2021)

Lodema “Jane” Short, age 103 years, of Archbold, passed away early Friday morning, April 30, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. She was born October 20, 1917, near Archbold, the daughter of Jacob and Elizabeth (Nofziger) Spiess, and was a 1934 graduate of Archbold High School.

She married Wilmer “Bill” Short on September 29, 1940 and he preceded her in death on October 8, 2012. A lifelong resident of the Archbold area, she started her teaching career in a one-room school house, and then taught 1st grade at Delta, Zone, Elmira and retired from Archbold Elementary School.

Jane enjoyed farming, and her flower and vegetable gardens. She was a member of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold.

She is survived by a daughter, Sue Steiner (Mert Kinsman) of Archbold; two grandsons, Jeff (Sharon) Leininger of Maumee and Neil (Kimm) Leininger of Chardon; five great-grandchildren, Brooke, Gavin, Brendan, Darby and Raegann.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and 6 sisters.

Private services will be held at St. John’s Christian Church with Pastor Erich Christman officiating. Interment will follow in the Pettisville Cemetery. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

