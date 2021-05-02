Lee Slee (1943-2021)

Lee Catherine Slee, age 77, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home, with family at her bedside, Thursday morning, April 29, 2021. She was born on June 11, 1943 to Leo and Florence (Hampton) Knauss. She married Dale Slee on March 31, 1971.

Lee had worked for the Bunting Bearings Company in Delta for many years, retiring in 2010. She enjoyed crafting and painting, but mostly she loved being around family, especially her grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Terry (Debbie) Makula, Debbie Stoll, Margie (Robert) Badenhop, John (Debi) Makula and Rhonda (Shawn) Tanner; brother, Kent Knauss; sister, Ginny Bunker; grandchildren, Michael, Brad, Heather, Brittany, Heather, Brian, Melissa, Amber, Eric, Taylor, Brett and Jessica and 24 great-grandchildren.

Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Slee.

The family is planning a private memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, OH. (419.822.3121)

Memorial contributions may be made to Fulton County Humane Society.