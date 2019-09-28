Lois Marquardt (1940-2019)

Lois A. Marquardt, age 79 of Wauseon, Ohio and formerly of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Friday evening, September 27, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, Ohio. Lois was born June 19, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Raymond L. and Minerva D. (Hile) Maines.

She married Leon H. Marquardt on December 04, 1965 and he survives. Lois was a retired LPN with Toledo Hospital with 15 years of service. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Good Shepard Lutheran Church, and enjoyed shopping and collecting dolls.

Survivors include, her husband, Leon Marquardt, of Wauseon, Ohio. Children, Lee C. (Maya) Marquardt, of Buckeye, AZ. Lynne (Kerry) Pownall, of Wauseon, Ohio. Grandchildren, Kassandra (Curtis), Sofia, Leanne, Logan, Maximus. Great-grandchildren, Jurraya, Melade, Halema. One sister, Ruth Kelly, of Phildelphia, PA. Numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jane.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Marquardt family, 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 02, 2019 in the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Pastor Donna Stutzman will officiate. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Charity of Donor’s Preference. Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

