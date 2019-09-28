Vicki Stambaugh (1960-2019)

Vicki Lee Stambaugh, age 59, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at her home. Vicki was the owner of Vicki’s Creative Cuisine in Bryan. Her love of cooking started early and was driven for her love of people. She began cooking and catering for others when she was 10 years old. Her catering served the major factories in Bryan on all shifts for many years.

Vicki was active in 4-H winning state awards for her cooking. When she was young, she did remote interviews for WBNO at the Ohio State Fair and interviewed Bob Hope and Red Skelton. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Bryan Lioness Club.

Vicki was born on June 5, 1960, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Franklin J. and Nancy P. (Poore) Freeman. She graduated from Edgerton High School and attended Four County Vocational School. Vicki was one of the first inductees to Four County’s Wall of Fame. She married Phil S. Stambaugh in Bryan on May 10, 1986 and he survives.

Vicki is also survived by her daughter, Mariah Stambaugh, of Bryan; son, Wesley Stambaugh, of Muskegon, Michigan; brother, Scott (Jodel) Freeman, of Edgerton; two sisters, Linda and Nansi Freeman, both of Harrodsburg, Kentucky; nieces and nephew, Sierra, Dakota and Madison Freeman and her mother, Nancy Freeman, of Edgerton. She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Freeman.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 5:00-7:00P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. A memorial service celebrating Vicki’s life will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 with Pastor Peter Paige officiating.

The family requests memorials to Wesley United Methodist Church.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.