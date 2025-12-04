Lois Schmitz (1932 – 2025)

(Co-Founder Of Sunny’s Campground)

Lois C. Schmitz, age 93, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2025, surrounded by her loving family at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio Ebeid Hospice Center in Sylvania.

She was born in Swanton, Ohio, on August 30, 1932, one of six children born to Leo Hassen and Hilda (Meiring) Hassen.

Lois graduated from Metamora High School in 1950, and on February 3, 1951, she married the love of her life, Leo “Sunny” Schmitz Jr. Together they shared 62 wonderful years of marriage until his passing on March 2, 2013.

They were blessed with seven children: Jude, Nancy, Ron, Dan, Diane, Scott, and Randy. In 1965, Lois and Sunny founded Sunny’s Campground, a place that has brought joy to countless families for 61 years and continues to create cherished memories to this day.

A woman of deep faith, Lois was a devoted member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. In her spare time, she enjoyed the simple pleasures that brought her happiness, working crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, reading, and especially going out to eat.

Her favorite restaurants were Red Lobster and Loma Linda in Swanton, where she shared many meals and memories with loved ones.

Lois’ legacy lives on through her six children, Jude Schmitz, Nancy (John O.) Martinez Jr., Ron (Diane) Schmitz, Dan Schmitz, Scott (Deb) Schmitz, and Randy (Rae Lynn) Schmitz; her sisters, Marian Iott and Rose Bettinger; her son-in-law, Hershel Laster; her grandchildren, J.D. Martinez, Michael (Tasha) Martinez, Chasity Nofziger, Crystal O’Donnell, Andrea (Cesar) Panez-Schmitz, Brianne Schmitz, Robert Schmitz, Matt (Casey) Schmitz, Lindsay (Jason) Miller, Jacob (Missy) Schmitz, Kaylee Dotson and Heather (Bill) Straka; her special friend, Laura Lou Lee; along with many great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Leo “Sunny” Schmitz Jr.; her daughter, Diane M. Laster; her brothers, Leo Hassen Jr., Raymond Hassen, and William Hassen; great-grandson, Brody Miller and daughter-in-law, Beth Schmitz.

Friends may visit from 2:00–8:00 PM on Monday, December 8, 2025, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta, where a vigil service will begin at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio 43567, with Fr. Todd Dominique officiating. Interment will follow at St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery in Wauseon, where Lois will be laid to rest beside her husband.

Those wishing to offer a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions in Lois’ memory to St. Caspar Catholic Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.

