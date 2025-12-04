James Crawford, Sr. (1936 – 2025)

(Graduated From Gorham-Fayette High School)

WAUSEON – James A. Crawford, Sr., age 89, of Wauseon, passed away on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at Fulton County Health Center.

He was born in Toledo, on February 2, 1936, to the late Cleophus D. and Connie M. Crawford.

Jim graduated from Gorham-Fayette Schools and went on to serve his country in the United States Army Reserve.

On February 11, 1957, he married Louise E. Lowe, and she preceded him in death on August 22, 1994. Then in January of 1995, he married Maxine Miller-Creighton, and she survives.

Jim worked for Campbell’s Soup in Napoleon until his retirement in 1995. He then went on to work construction with his son for another 10 years.

Jim loved to work. Whether it was meticulously attending to his yard and garden, or any type of building project. He was instrumental in the addition to his church, Fayette Christian Church, adding an elevator, restrooms, and two offices.

A kind and accepting person, Jim was an all-around family person. He never missed an opportunity to attend his grandkids sporting events or travel the country.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 30 years, Maxine; children, Sonny (Amy), John (Shou Ping), Larry, Charles (Cecelia) Crawford, Daniel (Penny) and Mike (Lori) Creighton; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Allan B. Crawford; and a sister-in-law, Donna (Phil) Huffman.

Along with his parents and first wife, Louise, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Deb Crawford; and a great-grandson, Isaiah James.

Visitation for Jim will be held on Friday, December 5, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Marry Funeral Home in Fayette. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 11:00 AM, also at the funeral home. Pastor Vicki Schnitkey will officiate, and burial will follow in Tedrow Cemetery.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.marryfh.com. Memorial donations in Jim’s memory may be given to Sunshine Communities or Fayette Christian Church.