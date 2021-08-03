Lois Whitmer (1928-2021)

Lois Cammarn Whitmer of Wauseon passed away peacefully after a long illness on July 31, 2021 at the Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Care Center. She was 92. Lois was the daughter of Tully Cammarn and Viola Cammarn of Fulton County.

She was a cheerleader at Wauseon High School and graduated in 1946. In 1948 she married Robert Virgil Whitmer of Wauseon and had three children: David, Diana, and Tully. Lois worked as a bookkeeper for Whitmer Heating and Plumbing and Whitmer Thermogas.

Lois and Bob enjoyed 66 years of marriage before Bob’s passing in 2014. They were avid worldwide travelers, enjoyed many golfing vacations with friends, and were long-time members of the Orchard Hills Golf Club in Bryan.

Lois also enjoyed crocheting and collecting angels. Bob and Lois were also long-time members of Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon.

Lois is survived by her children, David Frank Whitmer of Wauseon, Diana Whitmer Francko and spouse David of Lebanon, Oh, and Tully Edmond Whitmer and spouse Jane of Wauseon, as well as grandchildren Tyler Whitmer Francko and spouse Becky of Lebanon, Oh, Amy Whitmer Francko of Fairfield, Oh, Nicole Whitmer of Medina, Oh, Michelle Whitmer of Cincinnati, Oh, and Troy Whitmer of Wauseon and great grandchildren Ryan Jackson Francko and Nolen Robert Francko of Lebanon, Oh

Public Graveside Service and Interment at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Pastor Mark Vincent officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association or Christ United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home.

