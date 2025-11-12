Loretta Trevino (1940 – 2025)

(Retired From LaChoy Foods In Archbold)

Loretta Trevino, age 85 years, of Archbold, passed away Monday morning, November 10, 2025, at Majestic Care of Bryan.

She was born on April 19, 1940, in Houston Texas, the daughter Blas and Lilian Apodaca. She went to school in Toledo, then went on to work at LaChoy Foods in Archbold for 30 years before retiring.

She enjoyed her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed country music and was in bowling league in Archbold for many years. And was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold.

She is survived by her four children, Don “T” Trevino of Archbold, Peg Trevino of Napoleon, Ted and Nancy Trevino of Bryan, and Victoria and Don McGlaughlin of Sherwood; Grandchildren Jennifer and Casey O’Brien, Crystal and Andy Davis, Alex McGlaughlin, Taylor Trevino, Ryan Trevino, and Sam McGlaughlin; and great grandchildren Mason and Marcella and Miles Davis and Abel Dockery.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Bill, Rudy, and Teresa Apodaca and Angie Hernandez; grandchild Mikayla Meyers; and great-grandchild Lilly.

Keeping with Loretta’s wishes burial services will be private at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Archbold. www.ShortFuneralHome.com