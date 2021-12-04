Lorna Hausch (1925-2021)

Lorna S. Hausch of Wauseon, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec 2, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family and passed away so peacefully.

Lorna was one of God’s gifts, born on Dec 11, 1925 to Albert and Ida (Spoehring) Elling in Henry County, Ohio. She experienced a long, good, and healthy life and lived through so many worldly changes.

Her mind was always sharp as a tack and the memories she could share would fill a book. She was a wonderful homemaker always sharing her baking delights with the neighborhood.

Her time was filled with babysitting, along with seven children of her own, and helping wherever needed in our great neighborhood.

She went to work in 1976 at Northwest Care Center (Huenefeld’s) as a housekeeper and always said that was the most wonderful time in her life.

She worked with her oldest daughter, Sue, and close friends, giving those residents the best care ever! Her Faith in God was always present in her actions and kind and compassionate words.

In her last days, as a testament to her faith, her nurse asked if there anything she wanted, and her reply was, “go tell all those grandkids and kids in the hall to go to church.” Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the “heartbeat” of her life.

Lorna married her US Navy sweetheart, Edward Hausch, on June 15, 1947 and they were blessed with seven children, followed by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were gifted with almost 50 years of marriage when Ed passed away in April of 1997.

Lorna is survived by Sue Ann (Harold) Boysel, Daniel, (Deb) Hausch, Bev (Brooks, deceased) Schlosser, Tim (Pat) Hausch, Nancy (Rod, deceased) Giesige, Lee (Laurie) Hausch, and Russell Hausch. She is also survived by her sister; Louise Fahringer of Napoleon, many grandchildren and great grandchildren( one on the way), nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Ed, her parents, brothers; Paul, Arthur, Alfred, and Rudolph Elling, sisters; Alma (Al) Hicksted and Eleanore (Roland) Glanz. Also preceding her was her precious granddaughter, Christine Boysel; precious grandson, Zachary Perdue; son in law, Randy Perdue along with so many other family members and friends.

Lorna was received into God’s kingdom at baptism and her confirmation. She was a longtime member of Emmaus Lutheran Church, the Emmaus LWML, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Wauseon VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She served in various roles in all of those organizations.

A Celebration of her life service will be held at Emmaus Lutheran Church on December 11, 2021 (in honor of her 96th birthday) with visitation from 10:00AM to 12:00 PM, service at noon and a family luncheon to follow (due to crowd capacity and health guidelines).

Memorials can be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice. Her wish would always be just “Pay It Forward” in any kind words or deeds.

Memorials can be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice. Her wish would always be just "Pay It Forward" in any kind words or deeds.

Well Done Good and Faithful Servant, Lorna and our most precious MOM! We will always Love and miss you! RIP