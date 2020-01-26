Lowell Rose (1921-2020)

Lowell Emerson Rose was born December 11, 1921 in Archbold, OH, he passed away on January 15, 2020 in Tavares, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 65 years Ilah (Stork) Rose, his parents Edward and Alta (Russell), siblings Mabel Chrisman and Robert Rose.

Lowell is survived by his 3 children Ken and Kath (Harmon) Rose, Deb (Rose) and Sam Short and Jack and Sue (Earl) Rose, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Lowell was a WWII Naval Veteran. After the war worked at Zeller’s Factory in Defiance for 17 years, during this time Lowell and Ilah bought a 120 acre farm and started Rose Cabinets, which they worked for 60 years.

After Lowell retired, he started woodworking as a hobby and became one of the Midwest’s best artists.

Lowell was a faithful Christian, he was a member of Archbold Evan Church for over 60 years and a member of Gideons International for over 51 years.

He donated his time and funds to Bill Glass Prison Ministries, Cherry Street Mission, Feed the Children and Wounded Warriors. Lowell enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, reading his bible, working in his wood shop and visiting with family and friends.

Lowell’s funeral will be held at Archbold Evangelical Church on Tuesday, January 28, at 11:00. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.