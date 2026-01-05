Loyal Schaffner (1960 – 2026)

(Operated A & J Schaffner And Sons Farm)

Loyal E. Schaffner, 65 years of West Unity, passed away Sunday, January 4, 2026, in his home.

Loyal was born December 11, 1960, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Arlen and Joan R. (Beaverson) Schaffner. He attended Four County Vocational School, graduating in 1979 through Hilltop High School.

He married Lynn A. VanSteenhouse on March 7, 1980, in Montpelier, Ohio, and she survives. A life-long farmer, Loyal operated A & J Schaffner and Sons farm, retiring in December 2025. He was a member of Solid Rock Community Church and was a Past President of the Williams County Pork Producers.

Loyal enjoyed farming, as it was his life. Loyal was always out “crop checking” his fields. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and following the activities of his children and especially his grandchildren. Loyal was famous for making popcorn for his grandkids.

Surviving is his wife, Lynn of West Unity; four children, Leah (Randy) Reasor of Bryan, Lydia (Bryce) Jones of Fayette, Ohio, Levi (Casandra) Schaffner of West Unity and Lance (Haley) Schaffner of West Unity; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Neil (Mindy) Schaffner of Mount Vernon, Washington, and Lamar (Kelly) Schaffner of West Unity.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlen and Joan; two sisters, Theresa Schaffner and Trudy Schaffner.

Visitation for Loyal E. Schaffner will be held Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Solid Rock Community Church, 102 Egly Drive, West Unity. Visitation will continue Friday, January 9, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastors Robert Rodriguez and Ron Kauffman officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, West Unity.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to Solid Rock Community Church, 102 Egly Drive, West Unity, Ohio 43570.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com