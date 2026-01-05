Betty Pilaczynski (1943 – 2026)

(Resident Of Swanton)

Betty Lou (Toth) Pilaczynski, of Swanton, Ohio, a loving wife and dedicated mother, passed away peacefully in her home Friday morning, January 2, 2026, at the age of 82.

Born on December 5, 1943, in Wauseon, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Blanton) Toth. On May 27, 1967, she married Norbert Pilaczynski.

Betty was a 1961 graduate of Lyons High School. She embarked on a five year career as a stenographer at Jeep, however, her true passion lay in the warmth of her home and the joy of her family. She raised her two wonderful sons, Tony and Brian, who were her greatest pride and joy.

Betty’s hobbies included nurturing both vegetable and flower gardens, where her affectionate touch yielded beautiful blooms and bountiful harvests.

She loved to can vegetables, an old-fashioned skill that allowed her to share the fruits of her labor with family and friends alike. An exceptional baker, she was known for creating delightful treats from scratch, embodying the essence of home-cooked goodness.

Betty is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Norbert, sons, Tony (Jamie) Pilaczynski and Brian (Lisa) Pilaczynski, her sister Sharon Toth and brother James Toth. Betty also cherished the companionship of her four-legged friend, Keeda, who brought joy to her everyday life. She shared precious moments with many nieces and nephews, leaving a lasting impression on those whom she loved dearly.

A private graveside service will be held at East Swanton Cemetery. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).