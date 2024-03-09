Lu Ann “Louie” Armstrong (1953 – 2024)

(Former Supervisor At CCNO)

Lu Ann Sue “Louie” Armstrong, age 70, of Wauseon, passed away on March 6, 2024 at the Fulton County Health Center, peacefully with her family at her side.

She was born in Wauseon on June 27, 1953. She had a Hair Salon with her twin sister for over 10 years during the 1970’s and into the 1980’s.

Louie had performed with the Polka Chips for over 15 years (1976-1991) where they had 3 European tours and one tour in Hawaii taking over 350 fans with them on tour.

This was a family affair with her twin sister, and then in later years with their mother playing the accordion.

She joined the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department in the 1980’s and transferred to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where she advanced to a supervisor until 1993.

She said this was a calling with inmates and discussing the word of Christ and leading them to a better life.

She was also a caregiver for her mother-in-law (Myrtle Armstrong) and along with twin sister, cared for their mother, Lucille Leininger and grandmother, Martha Leininger at Lake George, Indiana.

In 1971 she married John F. Spreeman, and they had one daughter, Shelly, in 1972. She later married Michael Armstrong, and he preceded her in death in 2021.

She is survived by her loving twin sister, Linda Lou Meilander of Wauseon; daughter, Shelly Marie Renee Spreeman (Guy) Banta of Wauseon; and grandson, Benjamin George William Banta of Napoleon.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Lucinda Sue (Zaerr) Garmenn, mother, Lucille Willimina Leininger; Wayne Joseph Zaerr; grandmother, Martha Marie Leininger; husband, Michael Armstrong; and brother-in-law, Warren Meilander.

Visitation for Louie will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, and then again on Wednesday morning from 9:30 – 11:00 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 16976 Co Rd Q1, Napoleon, OH, where the funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Daniel Dapelo, officiating. A meal will follow the service and burial will take place at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, at the St. James Lutheran Cemetery near Archbold.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.