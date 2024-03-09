Rubie “Bill” McClure (1927 – 2024)

(1945 Graduate Of Swanton High School)

Veteran

Rubie “Bill” McClure, age 96 of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep, Thursday morning, March 7, 2024.

Bill was born November 23, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Rubie Arlo and Clista May (Worline) McClure.

Bill was a 1945 graduate of Swanton High School and served in the United States Navy. On August 14, 1948, he married Beryl “Myrt” Overmyer. She passed away June 7, 2014.

Bill worked 33 years for the Swanton Local District as a building maintenance engineer. His wife Myrt worked 30 years as head cook for the school district. They both retired in 1992.

You could find Bill and Myrt at all the sporting events cheering on the Swanton Bulldogs. When he wasn’t supporting the Bulldogs, Bill was out at Valleywood playing a round of golf.

For numerous years, Bill served on the Swanton Rescue Unit as well as the Swanton Park and Recreation Board. He was very proud of being a Swanton resident, along with all its opportunities.

Bill is survived by his sons, Patrick (Rebecca) McClure, Michael (Deborah) McClure, Kim (Diane) McClure and Sean (Patricia) McClure; 9 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit Thursday, March 14th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631), where funeral services will begin at 12:00 (Noon) with his grandson, Pastor Michael O’Shea officiating. Interment will follow at Fulton Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Waterville Community Church, 8217 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH 43566.