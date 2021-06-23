LuAnn Smith (1953-2021)

LuAnn Smith, age 67, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Sunday afternoon, June 20, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. She was born September 7, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to Harry and Margaret (Bower) Zimmerman.

LuAnn was a 1972 graduate of Swanton High School. She married her high school sweetheart, James E. Smith on December 30, 1971.

LuAnn worked 35 years at Fessenden Hardware, before retiring due to health reasons in 2017. She simply adored her grandchildren and cheering them on during their sporting events. They truly meant the world to her.

LuAnn enjoyed bowling and playing softball; going to the Fulton County Fair, and loved cardinals and lighthouses.

LuAnn is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jim; daughter, Valerie; son, Jason (Amber); grandchildren,Tyler, Logan, Zander and Kallen; siblings, Carol (Don) Kilgus and Harry (Cheryl) Zimmerman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Pam Zimmerman, Tom Smith, Linda Smith, Mary “Pip” Smith, Barb (Tony) Pyles, Kenneth Smith, Albert (Pam) Smith, Joseph (Lisa) Smith, as well as many nieces and nephews.

LuAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Margaret Zimmerman; daughter, Kristina “Tina” Lynn Smith and brother, Ralph Zimmerman.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 24th from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services Friday, June 25th at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will follow at Fulton Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2649 US Hwy. 20, Swanton, OH 43558 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

