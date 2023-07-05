Luca Truax (2014 – 2023)

(Archbold Resident)

Luca Alexander Truax, age 8, of Archbold, passed away July 4, 2023 at the Fulton County Health Center.

Luca was born on October 14, 2014 to Leonard and Samantha (Henry) Truax in Hillsdale, MI. Luca loved the movie Cars, especially Lighting McQueen.

His Papa was his favorite. Luca gave the best hugs and loved to make everyone around him smile.

Surviving Luca are his parents, Leonard and Samantha; sister, Adrina Truax; brother, Kenneth Truax; and brother, Patrick Truax; Papa Paul (Sarah) Truax; Nana, Sarah Arlene Duncan; aunt, Danielle (William) Burgess; uncle, John Truax; aunt, Mayson Truax; uncle, Paul (Victoria) Truax; and uncle, Jarod Truax.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Darrel Henry, Sr.; great-grandpa, Eugene Henry; grandma, Ruth Place; great-grandma, Lois Hopper; great-grandma, Cherie Emala; and great-aunt, Patricia Jajuga.

All services will be private and held at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Dravet Foundation.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Truax family.