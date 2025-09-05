Lucien Aries Kittle, was born Saturday August 30, 2025 and passed away peacefully with his family. Lucien had little time with his family but will be forever loved.

Lucien is survived by his parents, Delvain and Dakota (Keller) Kittle IV, of Bryan; brother, Delvain Kittle V, of Bryan and grandparents, Delvain (Jamie) Kittle III, of Williams Center and Chad (Deborah) Keller, of Montpelier.

Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve Lucien’s family. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit Krill Funeral Service.