Barbara “Barb” Shannon (1960 – 2025)

(Resident Of Delta)

Barbara “Barb” J. Shannon, age 65, of Delta, peacefully passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

She was born in Toledo on April 5, 1960. Barb graduated from Springfield High School and later worked as an aide at Bittersweet Farms in Whitehouse, Ohio, where she dedicated her time to helping others.

On September 10, 1990, she married G. Timothy Shannon, and together they shared 35 years of love and devotion.

Barb had a special fondness for owls of all types, building a cherished collection of items over the years. Her life was filled with love for her family, laughter with friends, and kindness to all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, G. Timothy Shannon; sons, Joshua (Kelly) Jordan of Fremont, Ohio, and Jason Jordan of Florida; mother, Joyce Mapes; brothers, Mike Burk and Bob Atkins; grandchildren, Keaton, Rayin, Braxtyn, and Braylon; sisters-in-law, Kim (Mohammed) Satter and Terri (Don) Grimm; along with loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends and family will be received from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio 43567, where a service celebrating her life will begin at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be private for the family at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at St. Anne Hospital, Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Those wishing to express sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution in Barb’s memory to Special Olympics, 2600 Virginia Ave NW, 11th Floor, Washington DC, 20037.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com