Lucille Ellis (1926-2023)

Lucille I. Ellis, age 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by love and family.

Lucille was born in Polk County, Tennessee on July 7th, 1926. She married Clifford B. Ellis in Sevierville, Tennessee on August 20, 1940 and he preceded her in death on January 18, 2016.

Lucille worked at Spangler Candy Company, Champion Plastics, Vistronn Plastic and also worked as a receptionist for a short period.

She enjoyed roller skating with her son, Robert when she was younger and also loved spending time fishing with her late husband, Clifford and son Robert.

Lucille loved playing cards and relaxing at home on the weekends. Lucille will be loved and missed by her entire family, that if it wasn’t for her, none of us would be here.

She will be remembered for being a devoted wife for 78 years; and a loving mother to her son, Bobby (Robert) and a beautiful grandmother to all of her grandchildren.

Thank you for giving us all a beautiful life to be forever thankful for, you will be forever missed.

Survived by son Robert (Barbara)Ellis, of Bryan; 4 grandchildren Amy Ellis (John Mehring), of Montpelier, Christine (Donald) Stafford and Denise Ellis (Mark Allen), both of Bryan, and Robert (Michelle) Ellis, of Montpelier, Ohio; eleven great-grandchildren, Sarah Young, Dennie Young, Athena (Joe Boggs), Jennifer Stafford (Kenyon Wodarski), Dusti Stafford, Christopher Ellis (Emmi Jo Darrow), Sabrina Harding, Seth Ellis (Britneigh Newland) and Synthia Ellis; and a great-great grandmother to Vanessa Harding, Athena Newland, Declan Stafford, Lennon Boggs, Sullivan Boggs, Weston Ellis, Georgia Bostater and her namesake, Lucille Ellis; sister Mayme and brother, Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a beloved son, Dennis Ellis; a granddaughter Christina Ellis, great granddaughter Savanna Bostater a great-granddaughter, Alexis Hulbert; great-grandson, Evan Jones; four brothers Harvey, Letcher, Johnny, and Alfred.

Private funeral services and entombment will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier.

Memorials are requested to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

