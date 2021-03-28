Luella “Lue” Yarger (1922-2021)

Luella F. “Lue” Yarger, age 99, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 6:15 P.M. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at SKLD HealthCare in Defiance, Ohio, where she was a resident. Mrs. Yarger was a 1940 graduate of Hicksville High School and was employed as a secretary and bookkeeper at Simpson Industries for nineteen years.

She was a member of the Edgerton Church of Christ and the Sweet Adelines for twenty-five years, singing in the chorus and in the Tri-State Misses Quartet. She was also a member of Evening Star Chapter #14, Order of the Eastern Star for more than fifty years.

Luella F. “Lue” Yarger was born on January 5, 1922, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Forest Edward and Claudia May (Saylor) Wolford. She married her husband of seventy-six years, Orvel James Yarger, on August 3, 1940, in Hicksville, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on July 2, 2016.

Surviving are five grandchildren, Katrina (Rob) Nutter, of Winchester, Virginia, James Yarger, of Cleveland, Ohio, Joseph (Bridget) Yarger, of Edgerton, Kimberly Yarger, of Defiance, and Jonathan (Kristin) Yarger, of Cleveland, Ohio; eleven great-grandchildren; and her California daughter, Norma Hickman, of San Diego, California. She was preceded in death by two sons, Barry Yarger, in 2013, and Jeff Yarger, who died in Vietnam on March 19, 1968; and two brothers, Richard Edward and Vance Eugene Wolford.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, followed by an Eastern Star service at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the Krill Funeral Home with Pastor Donny Goff officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to the Edgerton Church of Christ.