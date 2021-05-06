Lynn Schwartz (1967-2021)

Lynn D. Schwartz, age 53, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Fulton County Health Center.

Lynn was born in Broward County, Florida on November 24, 1967, the daughter of Marvin and Barbara (Aldenderfer) Peacock. On May 31, 1987, she married Jason F. Schwartz, and he preceded her in death in 2017.

Surviving are her children, Jayson (Lisa) Schwartz of Wauseon, Johnathon (Samantha) Schwartz of Wauseon, Mikhael Schwartz of Wauseon, Mika-Lynn (Tylor) Schwartz of Bryan, and Kyle (Sierra) Schwartz of Payne; her grandchildren, Adrian, Julian, Emmalynn, Brynnley, Hollis, Hailey, Beckham, Ryan, Spencer, Kaylynn, Josephine and Sylas. She is also survived by siblings, Robert Peacock of Wauseon, Daniel Peacock of Margate, FL, Darla Peacock of Wauseon, and Terry (Samantha) Peacock of Margate, FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband and both parents.

A Celebration of Lynn’s Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Heritage Baptist Church. 1035 Latty St., Defiance, Ohio 43512. Flowers may be sent to 1285 N. Shoop Ave., Lot 117, Wauseon, OH 43567.

Online condolence may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.