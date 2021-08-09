Mabel Chapman (1932-2021)

Mabel Chapman, 88, of Bryan passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at SKLD-Bryan Center. Mabel was born October 25, 1932, in Marquette, Michigan, daughter of the late Raymond and Gertrude (Olsen) Flink.

She was a 1950 graduate of Graveraet High School. Mabel married Bernard E. Chapman in 1952 in Marquette, Michigan and he preceded her in death in 1985.

Mabel was a homemaker until her children were school age. She then worked for her husband at Gambles Hardware Store. Mabel ended her career working as an office manager at Ramtech.

She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Bryan. Mabel enjoyed volunteering, especially at the thrift store and working outdoors. She especially cherished visiting with her family and friends.

Surviving is her daughter, Susan Clappe of Bryan, Ohio; two grandsons, Vincent and Wesley Clappe both of Bryan, Ohio; four sisters, Lois Sherbinow of Marquette, Michigan, Christine Wyrick of Mason City, Iowa, Carol (Tom) Mertens of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Donna (Tim) Linley of West Richmond, Washington; three brothers, William (Gloria) Flink of Sun City, Arizona, Robert (Candace) Flink of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mark (Helene Berman) Flink of London Ontario, Canada; son-in-law, Mike Fehlen.

Mabel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard Chapman; daughter, Janet Fehlen; son-in-law, Larry Clappe.

Visitation for Mabel will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home- Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at First Bryan Presbyterian Church, 506 Oxford Drive, Bryan, with Pastor Carol Pierson officiating. Burial will take place at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, those attending services are asked to observe social distancing and keep their visit brief.

The family asks those remembering Mabel to make memorial contributions to First Presbyterian Church, Bryan.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com