Marcell Robinson (1945 – 2026)

(Remembering Life Of Swanton Resident)

Marcell Robinson, age 80, of Swanton, passed away Wednesday night, Jan. 21, 2026, at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

She was born Feb. 16, 1945, in LaFollette, Tennessee, to Walker Seiber and Girtha (Phillips) Walker. Marcell worked for many years in assembly and welding, beginning with Sheridan Manufacturing in Swanton, and later retired in 2006 from Magna Corporation in Tennessee.

A woman of strong faith, Marcell was an active member of Valley View Missionary Baptist Church in Tennessee. She found great joy in sewing, gardening, and especially cheering on her grandchildren at their school events.

Marcell is survived by her son, Steven (Beth) Robinson of Delta; daughter, Rebecca Lynn Robinson of Delta; grandchildren, Christopher “Tony” Robinson, Randy Hilton, Jeremy Neville, and Rollin Robinson; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clifton, Miles, Roger, and Verlin Seiber; infant brother, Gilbert Seiber; and sisters, Edna Hackney, Winfred Morris, and Daphane Fink.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio. A funeral service honoring Marcell’s life will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Rebecca Robinson. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.