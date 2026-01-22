Nina Bostic (1925 – 2026)

(Bryan Resident Remembered For Kindness)

Nina W. Bostic, age 100, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at Majestic Care in Bryan with her family at her side.

She was a week shy of her 101st birthday. Nina was a homemaker and artist who enjoyed sketching, arts and crafts. She loved watching Christian television programs and was a strong supporter of their causes.

Nina was born Jan. 28, 1925, in Sebring, Florida, the daughter of Loren and Opal (Hartzell) Doty. She married Dewey Bostic on June 5, 1942, in Moundsville, West Virginia, and he preceded her in death.

Surviving are her sons, Mark (Rita) Bostic and Brian (Sandy) Bostic, both of Bryan; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Tom and David Bostic; one brother and one sister.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, with Pastor Ryan Carter officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Bridging the Gap Ministries, 110 South Defiance Street, Stryker, OH 43557.

Condolences may be sent and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.