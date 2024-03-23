Margaret “Maggie” Warner (1938 – 2024)

(Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Margaret A. (Geren) Warner, 85, of Montpelier, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2024, at the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center following a brief illness.

She was born in Defiance County on August 16, 1938 to Lester and Mary (Rosendaul) Geren. She was the only girl growing up with 5 brothers, William Barry, Charles Geren, John Geren, Davis Geren and Thomas Geren.

She graduated from Montpelier High School. She was married to Gerald (Bud) Warner, and he preceded her in death.

Maggie worked as a machinist at various factories in Williams County until her retirement. She enjoyed life on the farm and the outdoors. She loved time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Maggie is survived by three sons, Jeffrey (Deb) Follett of Bryan, Kevin Follett of Montpelier and Craig (Laura) Follett of Hillsdale. She is also survived by her brother Thomas (Judy) Geren of Montpelier. In addition, she is survived by her loving companion Jerry Roose of West Unity and her cat Missy. She will be deeply missed by all.

She was preceded in death by Gerald Warner, daughter Shelley Cooper, infant daughter Patricia and grandson Jason Cooper.

Honoring Maggie’s wishes, there will be no services. Thompson Funeral Home is being entrusted with her care and arrangements.

Memorials made in Margaret’s name should be made to the Williams County Humane Society or Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.