Margaret “Peggy” Graves (1941 – 2026)

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Margaret “Peggy” Frances Graves, a devoted educator, beloved mother, cherished grandmother, and steadfast woman of faith, entered peacefully into eternal life on Thursday morning, June 18, 2026.

Peggy was born on March 26, 1941, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Milan “Ted” and Margaret (Dominique) Lumbrezer. Peggy’s life was one of enduring love, devotion to family, and a deep-rooted commitment to her Catholic faith.

A 1959 graduate of St. Mary’s School in Assumption, Peggy pursued higher education by earning her Bachelor’s degree in education from Mary Manse College in Toledo in 1962. The classroom was her calling, where she dedicated herself to teaching 6th through 8th grade students in Math, History, and Religion at Christ The King.

Her passion for nurturing young minds was matched only by her spiritual devotion, as she not only taught religious education but was also an active participant in the Rosary Altar Society and sang in the church choir alongside her granddaughters at St. Mary’s and, later, Holy Trinity.

Her daily attendance at Mass and regular participation in Eucharistic Adoration reflected a life shaped by faith and prayer. Always deeply connected to her spiritual roots, she cherished having her television tuned to EWTN, symbolizing her constant quest for spiritual enrichment.

Peggy’s life was graced by her love of Mary and her enjoyment of flower gardening. She was able to teach the Consecration of St. Louis de Montfort ad lib with very few notes. She also took immense joy in tending to her flowers. The fruits of her labor extended beyond flowers to the vegetable garden, where she canned and froze the harvest each year. These simple pleasures spoke volumes about her appreciation for the gifts of God and her generosity in sharing them with others.

Family was the cornerstone of Peggy’s world. She experienced profound love and companionship through her marriages. She first married Joseph John Keil in October 1962. Their love was marked by a daily rosary novena, Joe’s illness, family coming by to help with his care, a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France, and finally, the birth of their daughter, Mary Jo.

After sharing nearly a decade, Joe passed in November 1971. In April 1977, she wed Paul Albert Graves, Jr., a union that brought enduring companionship until his death on December 22, 2022. Her marriage to Paul was full of visits with family and friends, flower and vegetable gardening, taking care of family, and finding the best food in town.

Unquestionably, though, Peggy’s pride and joy were her grandchildren, with whom she delighted in laughing, feeding, and reading stories like Dr. Seuss’ “What Was I Scared Of?”

Peggy’s survivors are a testament to her rich legacy and include her devoted daughter, Mary Jo (Ron) Gillen; her cherished grandchildren, Elizabeth (Trevor) Mahoney, Christina (Kevin) Lumbrezer, Megan Gillen, Michael Gillen, Joseph Gillen, and John Gillen; and her treasured great-grandchildren, James, Daniel, Mary, and Hannah Lumbrezer and Grace Mahoney.

She is also survived by her loving sisters, Julie Agosti and Diane (Butch) Halsey; as well as her sisters and brothers-in-law, Jerry (Carol) Keil, Tom Keil, Lynn Montelauro, Teri (Frank) Myers, Jim (Sue) Graves, Susan Graves, Dan Graves, Jill Graves, and Cindy (Darrin) Hildebrand. Her family circle further extends to many nieces and nephews who hold her memory close to their hearts.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Nick and Don Lumbrezer; her brother-in-law, Rudy Agosti; and her beloved husbands, Joseph and Paul.

Peggy and her family are very grateful to those who loved her and cared for her throughout her three years at St. Clare Commons and her last few weeks at The Grove at Oakleaf Village.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where a Vigil Service and the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Prayers will begin in the funeral home on Thursday, June 25, at 10:20 a.m., followed by a procession to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Jeremy Miller presiding.

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartbeat of Toledo or the Monastery of the Visitation Sisters in Toledo.