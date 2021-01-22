Margaret Rupp (1939-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Margaret Faye Rupp, of Archbold, passed away on January 20, 2021. She was born June 22, 1939 to John and Virge Rupp. Margaret is survived by one brother, Roger Rupp and two sisters, Carol Smith and Pat Frey.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Richard J. Rupp and James E. Rupp.

Margaret was a teacher. She taught school in Waterford, Michigan and in Wauseon, Ohio. She also was a teacher for missionary children serving with Team Mission. She spent 5 years in South Korea and 5 years in Taiwan. She served 12 years in Venezuela with the Fellowship of Evangelical Churches in church planting.

After returning to the states she worked for the Archbold Police Department. In 2006 Margaret was diagnosed with Parkinsons and at the end of 2018 she moved from her home in Archbold to Northcrest Acres Nursing & Rehab.

Margaret was a member of Archbold Evangelical Churches. A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 at 2:30 PM at the Lauber Hill Cemetery, near Archbold, with Pastors Jesse Kahler and Roger Andrews officiating. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests memorials be given to Elara Caring Hospice or donor’s favorite charity. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

