Judah Kauffman

Judah Morris Kauffman was received in heaven by the loving embrace of Jesus, his Savior and Father on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Judah’s name literally means “praised” or “thanksgiving” in the Hebrew language. Morris was Judah’s great grandfather’s name.

Judah was born to Dana and Josh Kauffman at 8:09 p.m. on January 13, 2021 in Park Ridge, Illinois, and passed peacefully at 10:45 p.m. – more than two and a half hours later. At nearly 19 weeks, Judah defied all odds and lived outside the womb in the canal, with a strong heartbeat, for more than 24 hours.

He was born prematurely, but with an everlasting impact and ripple effect to family in Illinois, Oregon, Ohio, and South Carolina. Judah was born fully formed, alive, less than a pound and eight inches tall.

Judah was Dana and Josh’s firstborn, and will be remembered through future generations in the Kauffman, Wyse and Moran families, and by many around the world.

He is survived by his loving mother and father, Dana and Josh Kauffman, Uncle and Aunts: Jared and Andrea, Samuel Jr. and Jennifer, Justin and Beth, Luis and Kristina, Edin and Nelly, Chris and Ana, and Keren. In addition, he is remembered through Grandparents Neal and Roxanne Kauffman, Samuel and Orfilia Moran, and Great Grandparents Zelma Kauffman, and Antonio and Teresa Lopez.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 30 at 2 p.m. in the Lockport Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Short Funeral Home in Archbold, Ohio has been entrusted with the arrangements. Flowers and stuffed animals are welcomed as a remembrance of Judah.

