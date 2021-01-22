Maria Cardenas (1954-2021)

Maria A. Cardenas, 66, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Promedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio. She was born in San Jeronimo, Michoacan, Mexico. She lived part of her life in Mexico and the rest in Wauseon.

She came to the United States back in 1980. She worked in Archbold, Wauseon, and McComb. Her last job was at Hearthside Food Solutions, which she worked for almost 12 years.

She married Efrain Cardenas July 19, 1982 in Bryan, Ohio through civil court. Then they married on September 28, 1983 in Mexico.

Maria was a passionate woman who enjoyed working, cooking, shopping, planting flowers, and spending time with her daughters, son in laws and grandchildren. They meant everything to her. Her specialty was making tamales and making sure her flower beds looked amazing.

She loved to help others and always gave advice to others and loved to work. She never liked to sit around so she was always finding something to do whether it was doing outside work, cleaning, cooking, or enjoying her grandkids.

She was a hard worker and never thought any job was too hard. She loved taking her grandkids out to eat and buying them whatever they wanted. She attended their school and sporting events. She left an amazing legacy.

Maria was extremely loving and proud of her 3 daughters Sara (Pablo) Mateo, Carmelina (Daniel) Jimenez, Martha (Levi) Martinez and her amazing 11 grandkids Jasmin, Daniel Jr., Dulce, Emmanuel, Angel, MariCarmen, Levi Jr., Paula, Ivan, Alexia, and Alejandra.

Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Efrain Cardenas; her parents, sister and grandbabies.

Services will be held at The First Church of God. Visitation will be Saturday from noon to 3 and then from 4-7:30. A funeral service will be held private on Sunday at 1 with burial to follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery. Pastor Misael Rodriguez will officiate. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distance will be required in the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

