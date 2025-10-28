Rose Bowles (1949 – 2025)

(Retired From Chase Brass & Copper)

Rose M. Bowles, age, 76 of Bryan, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Community Health Professionals Hospice Center, Defiance, OH.

Rose worked at Mohawk Tools until the plant closed and then retired from Chase Brass & Copper. She was very active in her church, loved animals, enjoyed gardening, traveling, eating ice cream , cooking and sharing her cooking with others.

Rose was born June 23, 1949, in Toledo, OH, the daughter of John and Gertrude (Jackson) Mohr. She attended Hilltop Schools. She married Lonny L. Bowles on March 8, 1980, near Edon, and he survives.

Along with her husband, Rose is survived by her son, Rick (Tricia) Friery, of Montpelier and daughter, Mackenzie Bowles, of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ricky Franks) Spicer and Kohl (Shelby) Friery; great grandchildren, Nolan Spicer, Evan Cassaubon, Mason Roy, Marjorie Friery and Emilia Friery and 7 siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Christina Potts; son, Raymond Friery; granddaughter, Loni Potts; grandson, Brandon McMillen and brother, John Mohr.

Visitation for Rose will be held on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. Services will be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 11:00 am at Cornerstone Community Church, 16961 State Route 49, Edon OH with Pastor Dave Sherwood officiating. She will be laid to rest at Billingstown Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, OH, 43506 or Cornerstone Community Church.

