Maria “Mary” Tijerina (1945 – 2025)

Maria (Mary) A. Tijerina, age 80 years, of Archbold, passed away early Sunday morning, October 12, 2025, surrounded by her family, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

She was born January 17, 1945 in Sylvania, the daughter of Pedro and Guadalupe (Salinas) Lopez.

On August 22nd, 1964 she married Jacob Tijerina Sr. and he survives. She graduated from Wauseon High School, Masters of Cosmetology from Toledo, and a Bachelor of Science for Social Work from Goshen College. She was a member of The Good Shepherd Mennonite Church of Archbold, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jacob Sr; children, Jacob Jr. (Melanie) Tijerina of Moore, OK, Steve Tijerina of Archbold, Dorina (Mike) Rodriguez of Archbold, and Anita Tijerina of Archbold; grandchildren Audri (Mick) Lauber, Zacharia (Selena) Rodriguez, Jacob Rodriguez, Lukas Rodriguez, Caleb (Olivia) Tijerina, Isabella Tijerina, and Gracie Rosa of Cleveland, Oh. Great grandchildren Delilah Rodriquez, Emilia Rodriguez, and Lukas Daniel Lauber; and brothers, Mike Lopez and Peter Lopez of Wauseon, Oh.

She was preceded in death by her parents Pedro and Gaudalupe Lopez and brother Martin Lopez.

Services will be held on Thursday, October 16, at 1PM at Templo Cristiano, 300 Park Street Archbold, Ohio with Pastors Jacob Tijerina Jr., and David Tijerina officiating. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call from 11-1 before the service on Thursday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.