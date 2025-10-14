Dianne Wolfinger (1956 – 2025)

(Born In Wauseon, Ohio)

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Dianne Kay (Shreves) Wolfinger.

She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and cherished friend — an unapologetically free-spirited woman who lived a life full of passion, joy, and an unshakable zest for the things that brought her happiness.

Dianne’s life was rich with adventure, and she never missed an opportunity for a good time. She was the kind of person who could never be confined by conventional expectations.

Her soul soared through life, embracing each day with curiosity and exuberance.

Dianne was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on April 22, 1956, the daughter of Wilbur Charles and Florence Lydia (Hogrefe) Shreves. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Tamara) Wolfinger and Shaunte (Ryan) Schudel; grandchildren, Emmett and Evelyn Schudel; her brother Michael (Sherri) Willis of Columbus, Ohio; and Wayne (Linda) of Ponchatoula, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Wolfinger; her parents Wilbur Shreves, Florence and James Willis; brothers Anthony Willis and Charles Shreves; and sisters Faye Leonard and Linda Rantz.

As a mother, Dianne was the heart and soul of her family. She showed us the true meaning of unconditional love. Her home had an open-door policy, and she often “adopted” many children not by blood, but by love.

Whether they were family, neighbors, or friends-of-friends, she loved big and made space for everyone. Our memories of her are filled with laughter, warmth, and the occasional adventure.

As a grandmother, her love knew no bounds. The overwhelming joy her grandchildren brought to her life was immeasurable. Emmett and Evelyn will grow up surrounded by stories of her big heart, her loud laugh, and the unwavering love she had for them.

As a wife, Dianne shared 37 beautiful, wild years with her best friend and partner in crime, David. They married on June 7, 1985, in Wauseon, Ohio.

Their love was full of laughter, adventure, and plenty of shenanigans. Anyone who knew them has a story — or several — about the joy, humor, and love they radiated together. There was truly never a dull moment.

As a friend, Dianne was unforgettable. She was authentic, hilarious, and loyal to the core. She loved a good conversation — and usually had several going at once. She could talk to anyone, anywhere, and often did.

Whether it was a deep, soul-baring chat at the kitchen table (with a cocktail in hand and smoke in the air), or just striking up a conversation in the grocery store line, Dianne made connections everywhere she went. She knew your story before you knew hers — and somehow, by the end, you felt like old friends.

Dianne spent much of her life working in the restaurant industry, where her warmth, energy, and quick wit made her a favorite waitress and bartender at many local spots. She served up food, drinks, and stories with equal enthusiasm — always smiling, always enjoying the moment.

She never met a stranger, and her legendary gift of gab meant she left a lasting impression wherever she went. She had a way of making people feel seen, heard, and loved — sometimes all in one conversation.

She found joy in the simple pleasures: a cold drink, a warm cigarette, a good song, a spontaneous road trip, or just sitting around the table with people she loved. Her laugh could fill a room, and her presence could fill a life.

Dianne taught us to embrace life fully, to love with our whole hearts, to speak our truth (loudly), and to always dance to our own beat.

Most importantly, Dianne loved the Lord and carried her faith in her heart throughout her life. She often spoke of Jesus with reverence and believed in His promises.

We take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace, reunited with loved ones, and welcomed into the arms of her Savior.

Her journey continues not just in the stars, but in the Kingdom of Heaven — where there is no more pain, only joy, light, and everlasting life.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 19, 2025, where family and friends will gather to share stories, laughter, music, and raise a glass — just as Dianne would have wanted. So please come, share a drink, light a smoke, and tell a story in her memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shaunte Schudel or directly to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon to help cover cremation expenses.

May her journey continue in the stars — and in the presence of the Lord — free, fierce, and full of light. The obituary for Dianne was lovingly prepared by her family.