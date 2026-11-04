Marian V. Belknap (1941 – 2026)

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(Montpelier Resident; Formerly Of Bryan) Mrs. Marian V. Belknap, age 84, of Montpelier, Ohio formerly of Bryan, Ohio passed away peacefully Friday, October 30, 2026, in her home. She was born December 22, 1941, in Walled Lake, Michigan to the late Philip Osio and Irene L. (Ehrcke) Robertson.

She married Wayne D. “Burly” Belknap on March 20, 1971, and he preceded her in death on February 1, 2022.

Marian attended and worshiped faithfully at New Hope Community Church, Bryan, Ohio where she was active in the Precepts Woman’s group. Marian enjoyed traveling with her friends, baking, reading, crocheting and playing Farkel Dice game.

Survivors include, her children, Debbie (Mark) Wagner, Martin R. (Mary Louise) Belknap, Michael (Amy) Belknap, Shannon Belknap, Craig Belknap, David Belknap. 18 grandchildren. 17 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Marian is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne, her siblings, Lois, Edwin, Philip, Mildred and Mary. She is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jordyn Elizabeth Belknap.

Visitation for Marian will be held Friday, November 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Community Church, Main Campus, 203 Old Farm Trail, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the church. Pastor David Nicholls will officiate. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

Funeral meal will be served at the Bryan Community Center, 1130 Buffalo Road, Bryan, Ohio 43506 following the interment services.

Memorial contributions may be made to: New Hope Community Church, Bryan, Ohio. Online condolences may be given at: www.krillfuneralservice.com

Krill Funeral home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Marian Belknap family.