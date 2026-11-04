Robert “Bob” M. Myers (1950 – 2026)

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(1968 Graduate Of Swanton High School) Robert (Bob) Melvin Myers, 76, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at his home. He was born July 19, 1950, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Melvin and Beatrice (Hildreth) Myers. Bob was a 1968 graduate of Swanton High School and attended Penta County Vocational School.

Bob will be remembered for his love of family, his many passions, and the joy he found in the simple things that made life special. He had a love for Harley-Davidson motorcycles and enjoying the freedom and adventure that came with riding.

He also took great pride in his 1955 Chevy, a reflection of his appreciation for classic cars and the memories they brought. A loyal Steelers fan, Bob enjoyed sharing in the excitement of game day. Above all, Bob treasured his family.

One of his greatest joys was watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their many activities. Those moments meant more to him than anything, and the memories made will be cherished by his family for years to come.

Bob is survived by his son, Keith (Heather) Myers; brother, Paul Myers; sisters, Barbara (Gary) Bowser, Deborah (Mike Patterson) Myers and Sheri White; grandchildren, Olivia (Steve Smith) Myers, Austin Myers and Graceyn (Austin Conrad) Myers; great-grandchildren, Finnigan Myers and Callaway Vargo. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 6, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home (weigelfuneralhome.com) in Swanton, where services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bruce Perry officiating. Immediately following services, the family will receive friends and family back at Bob’s home, 12554 Harriet Rd., Swanton, Ohio, for continued stories and refreshments.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anthony Wayne Youth Foundation.