Marie “Maggie” Gallup (1938 – 2025)

Marie “Maggie” (Eisel) Gallup, 87, of Lyons, Ohio passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 12, 2025 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on March 12, 1938, the daughter of Leo P. and Rosella C. (Miller) Eisel in Berkey, Ohio, where she grew up on the family’s farm.

Maggie graduated from Metamora High School in 1956 and on October 11, 1958 she married David Geiser.

Together they raised their four children in Bridgewater Township until David’s passing in 1974. On November 24, 2012 she married Richard Gallup at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Swanton, Ohio and he survives.

Maggie was employed at the Williams County Auditor’s office, held the title of a farmer’s wife and worked for numerous other places throughout her life.

She was a member of Holy Trinty Catholic Parish in Swanton Ohio and the Montpelier Moose. Maggie enjoyed traveling, playing cards, helping and doing for others and most importantly spending time with her family and planning get togethers. She also enjoyed spending the last several winters of her life vacationing in Florida.

Maggie is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” Gallup; four children, Deb (Mark) Dye, Al (Lori) Geiser, Kelli (Michael) Worthington and Brad (Marcia) Geiser; nine grandchildren, Heather (Steve) Mendez, Dexter Dye, Derek (Raegan) Dye, Nicole (Jake) Borton, Alli (Marcus) Newell, Brooklyne Worthington, Hailey Worthington, Brandon (Bayli) Geiser and Kaleb Geiser; 17 great grandchildren; five step children, Gary (Laura) Gallup, Barbara (Roy) Kunkle, Linda Gallup, Sharon (Ken) Gallup and Amy (Joe) Frasier; eight step grandchildren, Kate (Wes) Kramer, Mitch (Mary) Gallup, Glen and Dillon Kunkle, Jessie (Dan) Marolis, Elizabeth (Matthew) Gainey and Logan and Dalton Fraiser; six step grandchildren; four siblings, Rose and Carol Glecker, Alice (Larry) Mack and Orville “Butch” (Peggy) Eisel; and two sisters-in-law, Joyce Eisel and Lela (Mahlon) Glenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, David Geiser; and six siblings, Donna Gallup, Rita Lumbrezer, Louella, Jim, Leon and Charles Eisel and Helen Grime.

Visitation for Maggie will be held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 from 5-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, 2649 US Highway 20, Swanton, Ohio with Father Jeremy Miller to officiate. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to mass from 10-11 am. Maggie will be laid to rest privately at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Defiance Inpatient Hospice or Holy Trinity Catholic Parish.