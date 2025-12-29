Marilyn Brush (1935 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Shopping And Playing Piano)

Marilyn Joan Brush, age 90, of Galesburg, Illinois, peacefully passed away under hospice care on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at her son’s home in Delta, where she had recently been residing.

Marilyn was born at home in Dahinda, Illinois, to Norris Clement Butts and Grace Arvela (Thurman) Butts.

She was a graduate of Williamsfield High School in Illinois. On March 1953, she married Harvey Dale Hollifield. Later in life, she married the late Floyd Irving Gray in 1970 and subsequently the late Ronald Dean Brush in Galesburg, Illinois, in 1974.

Throughout her working years, Marilyn served as a nurse’s aide at St. Mary’s Nursing Home in Galesburg and later worked in line production at Gale Products, also in Galesburg.

She concluded her career as the office manager for Largo Lodge in Key Largo, Florida. Marilyn enjoyed shopping, playing the piano and watching television, especially TLC. One of her favorite series was The Osbournes, which she watched with great enjoyment.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mitchel Harvel (Shelly) Hollifield and James Jacob (Sheila) Gray; grandchildren, Amber (Jeremy) Donnell, Tyler (Madison) Gray, and Kali (Kasey) Bodenbender; great-grandchildren, Kalyn Donnell, Elaina Donnell, Kendyl Bodenbender, Vaira Gray, and Kayden Bodenbender; daughter-in-law, Deb Hollifield; and nieces, Beth (Gary) Thompson, Nancy (Jack) Dillon, and Debra Huber.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Roy Hollifield on May 16, 2025; her brothers, Virgil F. Butts and Norris D. Butts; and her sister, Barbara V. Butts.

In accordance with Marilyn’s wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta.

Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.BarnesFuneralChapel.com.