Matthew “Matt” Peconge (1979 – 2025)

(Resided In Fort Wayne, IN)

Matthew “Matt” Earl Vaughn Peconge, 46, of Fort Wayne, passed away on December 25, 2025. He was born to Paul J. and Cynthia Lynne (Whitman) Peconge II on August 1, 1979, in Fort Wayne.

He graduated from Snider High School in 1997. Matt loved his job as Manufacturing Supervisor at Norco Industries in Elkhart, IN. Matt was a part of a widower’s group and was a big support to others grieving after losing his wife, Rachel.

He loved theatre and singing in high school, watching his children’s sporting events and school plays, Notre Dame and Chicago Bears football, watching Marvel movies with his kids, making people laugh, riding his jeeps and off-roading. Above all, he dearly loved his children.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his children, Makenna R. Peconge and Kellen M. Peconge both of Leo, IN; step-sons, Ethan R. Steinke of Columbus, OH and Carter R. Steinke of Edon, OH; brother, Paul Ryan (Abby) Peconge of Waynedale, IN; brother-in-law, Joseph R. Galloway of Kunkle, OH; grandmother, Carolyn Whitman of New Haven, IN; father and mother-in-law, Martin R. and Julie M. (Geesey) Galloway of Kunkle, OH; mother of his children, Meghann Carlisle; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel R. (Galloway) Peconge; and grandparents, Earl Whitman, Paul and Sue Peconge Sr.

Funeral service will be on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 3:30 pm at Victory Life Church (1502 Rose Ave, New Haven, IN 46774) with visitation beginning at 1:30 pm until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the children’s education funds for Makenna and Kellen Peconge in care of Meghann Carlisle and for Ethan and Carter Steinke in care of Julie Galloway.