Marilyn McKelvey (1944-2020)

Marilyn Jean McKelvey, 76, of Montpelier, passed away on December 8, 2020 at Hillside Country Living in Bryan. She was born on January 22, 1944 in Angola, IN to Waldo D. and Mildred J. (Dewire) Johnson. Marilyn graduated from Edon High School in 1962.

While in high school she worked as a lifeguard at the Montpelier Public Pool and in 1961 she had the honor of being Ms. Montpelier Mardi Gras Queen. On June 21, 1963 she married Keith Roger McKelvey in Angola and he survives. In the early 1980’s she went back to school and obtained her LPN degree from Northwest State Community College.

Marilyn retired from Bryan Medical Group as a float nurse for various Doctors in the group. Prior to that she worked for Montpelier Exempted Village Schools as a high school secretary. For a brief time, Marilyn worked at Chase Brass and Copper in Holiday City and at the Bryan Times.

At one time, Marilyn was a reading mentor and was honored as the Mentor of the Year at the Montpelier Public Schools. She also volunteered at the Community Hospital and Wellness Centers Auxiliary in Bryan. Marilyn enjoyed traveling around the United States and gardening. She loved watching Ohio State Football and Cleveland Indians Baseball.

Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Keith; three children, Roger (Jayne) McKelvey of Bryan, Becky (Randy) Eisel of Ney and Rex (Tracy) McKelvey of Montpelier; eleven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Martha (Bill) Derbyshire of Fort Wayne, IN and Eileen (Bence) Boeleskevy of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Irene Derbyshire.

Visitation for Marilyn will be held on Sunday, December 13th from 12-4pm at Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Due to the ongoing pandemic and per the governor’s order we ask that you adhere to the social distancing guidelines and that you bring a mask, as wearing one will be required. Funeral services will be private with the interment at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Services can be viewed on the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook page as it will be live streamed and accessible to all at 11am on Monday.

Memorial contributions can be given to Montpelier Parks and Recreation, CHP Hospice or the Arthritis Foundation.

