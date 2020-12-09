Stephen Conway (1943-2020)

Stephen M. Conway, son of Joseph and Winifred (Billie) Conway, was born in Grand Rapids Michigan in 1943 and passed away December 6, 2020 in South Orange, NJ.

Steve graduated from the University of Michigan in business and served in the U. S. Army in the Army Security Agency during the Vietnam War where he received the Army Commendation Medal and later was with the National Security Agency in Maryland. He then enjoyed a long career in commercial banking and financial services in Detroit, London, and Grand Rapids.

A current resident of Naples, FL and Charlevoix, MI, Steve and his wife are members of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Naples.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Oberlin Conway, and three children: Alison (Neil) Lapointe, Washington, DC; Robin (Michael) Poulos, New York City; Adam (Laura) Epstein, South Orange, NJ; and nine grandchildren: Anne Poulos, Teddy Poulos, James Poulos, Silas Epstein, Caleb Epstein, Madeline Epstein, Rho Epstein, Vivian Lapointe and Ben Lapointe.

A memorial service will be held during the summer of 2021 in Charlevoix, MI.

