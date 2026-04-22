Lowell Yoder (1939 – 2026)

(Stryker Resident, Farmer & Trucker)

Lowell David Yoder, age 86, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on March 30, 2026.

Lowell was born at home in rural Parnell, Iowa to J. Paul and Velma (Brenneman) Yoder on June 26, 1939. He grew up on a farm where he loved driving tractors, a passion that lasted his entire life.

He sometimes rode a pony to a country school in grades 1-8, and graduated high school from Iowa Mennonite School. He attended Goshen College until he was called home to help his father on the farm. He also served two years in 1-W service at Elkhart General Hospital as a surgical orderly.

On June 2, 1962, Lowell married Mary Ann Short in Archbold, Ohio. They lived in Stryker, Ohio where Lowell farmed and was a long-haul trucker. After Mary Ann retired, they spent winters in Sarasota, Florida, where Lowell made many friends over morning coffee.

He and Mary Ann also took many trips throughout the U.S and around the world. His last and favorite journey was a train trip through the Swiss Alps.

Surviving Lowell in addition to his wife, are his two children, Stacy Scott (Barb) Yoder, and Karin (Joe) Legato, four grandchildren, Nathan Yoder of Elkhart, Indiana, Katie Yoder of Worcester, Massachusetts, and Vivienne and Gus Legato of Stryker. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Joe Short of Aurora, Colorado, Ned Short of Archbold, and Tim (Jane) Short of Goshen, Indiana.

Preceding him in death were his parents, sister, Carol Hochstedler, brother-in-law Allen Short, and sisters-in-law, Pat Short and Claudia Short.

A memorial service for Lowell will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 2 at Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold. Family and friends may call before the service from 9 to 11 a.m. A lunch will follow the service.

The family requests any memorials in Lowell’s name be given to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) or the Zion Mennonite Church college financial aid fund. Short Funeral Home in Archbold is handling the arrangements.