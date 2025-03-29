Marion Rickenburg (1925 – 2025)

(Member Of Bryan Trinity Lutheran Church)

Marion C. Rickenberg, 99, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan.

Marion was born August 18, 1925, in Defiance, Ohio, daughter of the late Leo H. and Gladys M. (Durham) Bauman.

She graduated from Bryan High School. Marion married William Rickenberg Jr. on March 25, 1948, and he preceded her in death on February 16, 1985.

She worked as a secretary at ARO Corporation in Bryan before transitioning to a homemaker – raising her children and tending to the needs of her family. In retirement, Marion worked at Hilltop Printing in Defiance, Ohio.

She was a charter member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bryan, where she faithfully served on the funeral dinner committee and as an assistant to the treasurer. When her children were young, she also volunteered as a 4-H advisor.

In her younger years, Marion enjoyed camping with her husband and children and growing a garden that took up much of their city lot. Marion loved to knit and sew, and was an avid reader in her free time.

Surviving are her six children, Michael (Kathy) Rickenberg of St. Marys, Georgia, Kay Carter of Richland, Missouri, Cheryl Sanders of Fredericktown, Ohio, Sharon Lawrence of Toledo, Ohio, Connie (Terry) Riddle of Rocky Mount, Missouri, and Jon Rickenberg of Bryan, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; a son, Gary Rickenberg; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Lawrence.

Visitation for Marion C. Rickenberg will be held Thursday, April 3, 2025, from 11:00 A.M – 12:00 Noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral services will immediately follow at the church begin at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com