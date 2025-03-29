Ivan Ballmer (1930 – 2025)

(Attended Bryan Church Of The Nazarene)

Ivan Lowell Ballmer, age 94, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Ivan was a veteran of the US Army having served from 1951-1953. He retired from Spangler Candy Company after 25 years of service in the maintenance department.

He then worked at Sauder Manufacturing making church pews and driving horse and buggy at Sauder Village. Ivan enjoyed working with Belgian Draft horses, was an avid coon hunter.

He was a longtime member of the Bryan Church of the Nazarene, now Lifesource Church of the Nazarene and supporter of the National Rifle Association and Wounded Warrior Project.

Ivan was born on September 2, 1930 in Munson, Michigan, the son of John and Velva (Schoonover) Ballmer. He married Hazel Lavina Gross in 1951 in Bryan and she preceded him in death in 1997. Ivan then married Harriet (Ford) Rowley on February 28, 1998 and she preceded him in death on December 3, 2023.

Ivan is survived by his son, Randy (Sripai) Ballmer, of Bryan; stepchildren, Donald (Shelli) Rowley, of Marion, IN, Sandy (Michael) Stevens, of Morenci, MI and Bert (Michelle) Rowley, Hudson, MI; 3 grandchildren, Roongroon “Jum” (Jeff) Fox, Paibool “Joe” Ballmer and Poolswadi “Jep” Ballmer; 8 step grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and his beloved dog, Jake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lavina; second wife, Harriet; son, Dennis Ballmer; brothers, Alva Ballmer and Rev. Verle Ballmer and his sister, Lois Masters.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 from 10:00-11:00 am at Lifesource Church, 312 Townline Road, Bryan, OH. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am with Pastor Jared Burgess officiating. Graveside military rites will be presented by the combined Bryan American Legion/VFW Honor Detail and the US Army Honor Guard.

Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH has been entrusted with Ivan’s services. The family requests memorial contributions to Lifesource Church of the Nazarene, 312 Townline Road, Bryan, OH 43506.