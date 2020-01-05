Marjorie Keck (1937-2020)

Marjorie E. Keck, age 82, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 6:02 A.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Marjorie worked at several local companies including Allied Moulded and Archbold Ladder Company.

She was a member of the Bryan VFW, American Legion and Eagles Auxiliaries. With the Eagles, she served as Secretary and President. She was also a member of the Lick Creek Church of the Brethren. Marjorie enjoyed gardening, canning, antiquing and watching her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Marjorie was born on October 25, 1937, in Stryker, Ohio, the daughter of Roe and Kathryn (Wise) Stantz. She married Edward B. Keck on May 26, 2000 in Fremont, Indiana and he survives.

Marjorie is also survived by her children, Susie (Bruce) Mosier, of Ney, Deborah (Steve) Weinstock, of Bryan, Melinda (Scott) Butler, of Bryan, Doug Baker, of Ney and Mary (Jim) Comadoll, of Napoleon; 9 grandchildren, Shanea (Keith) Ross, Josh Johnson, Mandie Butler, Kelsey (Travis) Hartman, Mackenzie (Paul) Flower, Kobe Baker, Kendall Baker, Jehred Comadoll and Katelynn Comadoll; 10 great grandchildren, Devon, Braddon, Kollin, Kendra, Lela, Lincoln, Weston, Greyson and 2 on the way; 3 great-great grandchildren, Madysen, Ava and Nikita and 3 sisters, Becky (Ronnie) Brown, of Montpelier, Dinah (Hector) Camarillo, of Bryan and Gretchen (Tracey) Reliford, of Edgerton. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Caroline (Hank) Altaffer.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 with Pastor Bill Holsopple officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, Defiance.

