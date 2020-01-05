Robert Lovejoy (1935-2020)

Robert E. Lovejoy, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 6:34 A.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Mr. Lovejoy was employed by Aro Corporation as a tool & die maker and had served in the US Army from 1958-1964. Robert enjoyed anything outdoors, especially working on cars and mowing. He also enjoyed making jerky and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Robert E. Lovejoy was born on August 31, 1935, in Bryan, the son of Gerald L. and Juanita L. (Moog) Lovejoy. He married Patricia A. Hulack on February 20, 1965, in Bryan, and she preceded him in death on September 21, 2019.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Renee Lovejoy and one son, Rick Lovejoy, both of Bryan; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, James Lovejoy, of Montpelier and sister, Brenda (LaVon) Harrington. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one son, Bobby Lovejoy; a sister, Lynette Pierce; and two brothers, Gerald and Terence Lovejoy.

A gathering celebrating the life of Robert Lovejoy will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services. Private interment will take place in Williams Center Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

