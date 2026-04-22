Daniel Witt (1955 – 2026)

(Swanton Resident; Raised In Metamora)

It was with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Daniel J. Witt, age 71, of Swanton, Ohio on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Born to Edward P. Witt and Norma J. (Johnson) Witt on February 7, 1955 in Toledo, Ohio. Dan was raised in Metamora, Ohio. Dan enjoyed his time with family, attending concerts, landscaping and tubing down the Rifle River.

He was a vivacious, hardworking individual who lived life to the fullest with his zany sense of humor. Dan had great pride in never knowing a stranger—whether it was befriending other concertgoers, those at his favorite restaurants, or cracking jokes with anyone he passed.

Dan always left with new friends and great memories. He had a lifetime of experiences, travels, and companionship with his wife Deb. Dan made sure everyone around them had an enjoyable time with “DD.” He had great satisfaction in his three sons. Dan loved spending time with his children and all his grandkids.

Loving husband of Deb (Brown) Witt, whom he married on October 15, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Proud father of three sons, Jason (Brittanie) of Sylvania, Shane (Kelsi) of Toledo and Landon (Tasha) of Findlay; sister, Marissa (Rob) Dick; brother, Chris (Dawn) Witt; grandchildren, Mariah, Cole, Kyle, Emberleigh and Eliana and great-grandson, Roland.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tim Witt of Waterville and grandson, Zeppelin Silas Witt of Findlay.

A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held Saturday, May 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Swanton American Legion Hall, 200 S. Hallett Ave., Swanton, OH 43558.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora (419.644.3601).