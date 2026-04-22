Joan Roehrs (1945 – 2026)

(Longtime Crossing Guard For Bryan PD)

Joan V. Roehrs, age 80, of Bryan, passed away Monday, April 20, 2026 at her home.

Joan worked as a crossing guard for the Bryan Police Department for many years.

She enjoyed fishing, camping, spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

Joan was born on September 17, 1945, in Bryan, the daughter of Harvey and Katie (Figley) Hanna. She married Robert A. Roehrs on October 2, 1964, in Bryan, and he preceded her in death on May 6, 2021.

Joan is survived by her children, Robert Roehrs, Jr., of Montpelier, Austina Walker and Mary Favourite, both of Bryan, George (Glenda) Roehrs, of Edgerton and Lewis Roehrs, of Bryan; seven grandchildren, Heather (Dustin) Hartsock, Nick (Vanessa) Walker, Alyssa Favourite, Matthew (Morgan) Favourite, Tenika Roehrs, Trevor Roehrs and Katelynn Lamnick; six great grandchildren; brother, George Hanna, of Bryan; brother-in-law, Byron “Butch” Beltz, of Fort Wayne and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Alice Hanna, Sarah Beltz and Janet (Jim) Roehrs and sister-in-law, Pat Hanna.

In accordance with Joan’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorial donations are requested to Shop with a Cop.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.