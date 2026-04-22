Rev. Jim Gillette (1958 – 2026)

(1977 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Columbia City – Rev. Jim Allen Gillette, 67, went home to be with the Lord he so faithfully served on Thursday, April 16, 2026 at his home in Columbia City surrounded by his family.

He was born June 20, 1958, in Bryan, Ohio to Fred Charles and Isabel Irene (Zuber) Gillette. His parents have both passed away. He also lost 2 brothers as infants.

Jim was a 1977 graduate of Bryan High School in Bryan, Ohio. He earned his associate degree in Electrical Engineering from Northwest Tech in Archbold, Ohio. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree and his master’s degree in Christian Ministries from Huntington University in Huntington.

He began preaching in 1979 and was ordained in 1991. He served his Lord for 45 years as a pastor with the United Brethren in Christ Churches. Jim’s first job, as an adult, was with the Williams County Highway Department and he retired from Paragon Medical in 2023. He always said “He was a jack of all trades, master of none.”

He was a 4-H instructor in shooting sports. Served as a volunteer Firefighter with the Corunna Fire Department. Enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and shooting sports. He was a proud patriot and was a very proud papa and pops.

Jim married the love of his life, Kathleen Brown on June 16, 1979 in Kunkle, Ohio and she survives. He is also survived by 2 daughters, a son, and their spouses, Jennifer and Russell Clark of Remington, Julie and Dennis Lockwood of Waterloo and James and Kristen Gillette II of Bluffton; there are 10 grandchildren, Shalea, Dayton, Laurel, Samuel, Noah, Layla, Elisha, Grace, Landon and Charles; his dear mother-in-law, Ruth Ann Rupp; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Art and Rose Brown, Linda Brown, John Brown and Rosie and Larry King.

Services will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 25, 2026 at Waterloo First Grace Church, 300 West Maple Street, Waterloo, IN 46793. Visitation is 2 1/2 hours prior to the service from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, at the church. Burial will take place at 4 p.m., Saturday, in West Buffalo Cemetery, Blakeslee, Ohio.

Memorials can be given to the family c/o Kathleen Gillette to be given to local food banks and those in need. Jim’s passion and belief was that you cannot feed a soul until you feed their hungry bellies.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn are assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.