Mark Sweebe (1956-2021)

Mark L. Sweebe, 65 years of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mark was born May 9, 1956, in Bowling Green, Ohio, the son of the late Floyd and Kathryn “Eileen” (McKelvey) Sweebe. He married Rebecca D. Dilyard on October 20, 2010, in Bryan, and she survives.

Mark was a machine operator for several area factories for several years. He also loved to farm. Mark attended the Bryan First Church of Christ. He enjoyed motorcycle racing, motorcycles in general and working on his farm.

Mark is survived by his wife, Rebecca of Bryan, Ohio; four children, Heidi (Tom) Hefflefinger of Newville, Pennsylvania, Nathan (Ashley) Dilyard of Bryan, Ohio, Jonathan Blaine of Paulding, Ohio, and Zachary Blaine of Bryan, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nevaeh Blaine, Jayden Dilyard, Abbi Dilyard, and Mason Dilyard; one sister, Sharon (Tom) Snivley of Coldwater, Michigan; nephew, Brian (Anne) Snively of Plainfield, Indiana; and one niece, Tara (Travis) Gabbard of Brownsburg, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father and mother-in-law, Clyde (Beulah) Dilyard.

Visitation for Mark L. Sweebe will be held Monday, December 20, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Mark will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Interment will be private.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family asks that those attending services to please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com